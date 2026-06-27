Gap between India and Australia has narrowed in recent years, believes Smriti Mandhana, ahead of must-win game

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India and Australia will face off in a crucial women’s T20 World Cup clash amid contrasting form and renewed debate over the gap between the two sides in international cricket. Notably, the Sophie Molineux-led side has dominated the tournament so far, with commanding wins in all four of their league-stage games. They were forced to drop the likes of Phoebe Litchfield and Ash Gardner, but that didn’t affect the result at all.

India, in contrast, have struggled for consistency. A six-wicket defeat to South Africa exposed vulnerabilities, while a narrow win over Bangladesh was marked by multiple fielding lapses. India’s frequent changes to their playing XI have also drawn attention as they approach the business end of the group stage.

Despite that, India hold a recent psychological edge, having beaten Australia 2-1 in a bilateral T20I series in Australia earlier this year. The series was decided in Adelaide, where Smriti

Mandhana’s 82 off 55 deliveries powered India to victory and earned her Player of the Match.

India confident of their chances vs Australia

As things stand, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side needs to register a win over Australia to remain in the hunt for a semi-final spot. Ahead of the high-profile clash, senior batter Mandhana said India would draw confidence from previous results and their recent exposure to high-pressure games, including the Women’s Premier League.

“Yeah, we did well in the T20 format in Australia. We'll take a lot of confidence from that. And also, with the WPL, I feel the girls are very well prepped in terms of taking the high-pressure games a little better than what we could before. So hopefully we can take all of those experiences and memories and play the best we can tomorrow,” Mandhana said in the pre-match press conference.

“We all are really looking forward to it. A very important match for us, a must-win for us to go through. Having said that, we'll stick with the processes,” she added.

Mandhana also noted that the competitive gap between India and Australia has narrowed due to increased exposure through leagues such as the WBBL and WPL, along with India’s recent ODI World Cup semi-final win over Australia last year.

“I feel the gap has definitely narrowed with a few of our players playing the Big Bash [WBBL], them playing the WPL, their experiences being shared. And I feel the kind of cricket the Indian team has played in the last four-five years - I wouldn't say only the last two years - but I think it was a build-up over the last five-six-odd years, how steadily I think we've played. And definitely, of course, that gap has narrowed down and I just feel now at this moment, especially in T20 cricket,” Mandhana said.

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