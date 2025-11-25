Full list of venues that will host T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka

The venues for the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup in 2026 were confirmed at an event that was attended by Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, ICC Chairman Sanjog Gupta and ICC CEO Jay Shah. At the event, the list of eight venues that will host the 55 matches for over a month were revealed first. As many as five venues in India and three in Sri Lanka will host the T20 World Cup 2026, starting from February 7 with the final scheduled on March 8.
Here's the list of eight venues where the T20 World Cup 2026 will be played in India and Sri Lanka:
Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
Pallekele Stadium, Kandy
More to follow...