Full list of venues that will host T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka A total of 20 teams will participate in the T20 World Cup 2026 and 55 matches will be played across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka.

The venues for the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup in 2026 were confirmed at an event that was attended by Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, ICC Chairman Sanjog Gupta and ICC CEO Jay Shah. At the event, the list of eight venues that will host the 55 matches for over a month were revealed first. As many as five venues in India and three in Sri Lanka will host the T20 World Cup 2026, starting from February 7 with the final scheduled on March 8.

Here's the list of eight venues where the T20 World Cup 2026 will be played in India and Sri Lanka:

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Pallekele Stadium, Kandy

