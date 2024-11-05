Full breakdown of number of overseas players from each country for IPL 2025 mega auctions

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Auctioneer Malika Sagar.

The Indian Premier League Governing Council on Tuesday announced the dates and registrations for the upcoming mega auctions. The mega auctions are set to take place over two days on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and as many as 1574 players have registered for the bidding war.

"The IPL player registration officially closed on November 4, 2024, with an impressive total of 1,574 players (1,165 Indian and 409 overseas) signing up to be part of the mega TATA IPL 2025 Player Auction, which will be held over two days on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia," IPL said in a statement.

As many as 320 players are capped while 1224 are uncapped and 30 players are from Associate Nations. While the IPL has not released the names of the players, it revealed the breakdown of capped and uncapped players and also a breakdown of overseas players.

The capped and uncapped list is as follows:

Capped Indians (48 players)

Capped Internationals (272 players)

Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (152 players)

Uncapped Internationals who were a part of previous IPL seasons (3 players)

Uncapped Indians (965 players)

Uncapped Internationals (104 players)

Breakdown of number of overseas players from each country

Country Players registered Afghanistan 29 Australia 76 Bangladesh 13 Canada 4 England 52 Ireland 9 Italy 1 Netherlands 12 New Zealand 39 Scotland 2 South Africa 91 Sri Lanka 29 UAE 1 USA 10 West Indies 33 Zimbabwe 8

Notably, only 204 slots are available so many players will have to go back without being picked. Each franchise can have a squad of a maximum 25 players.

An IPL mega auction will take place once after every three years. Teams have to shelve out most of their players and build a new team. This time, the franchises were allowed to retain up to six players with a maximum of five capped. The retentions could have been either direct or via Right to Match.