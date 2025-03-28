Frustrated with his dismissal, Nitish Kumar Reddy throws his helmet on dressing room stairs in anger - WATCH Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to make a big score after being put in to bat in their second home game of the 2025 edition of the IPL against the Lucknow Super Giants and the visitors did a number on them in their playing style, getting first points of the season.

It was a stop-start batting innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who usually are a bullet train since the Cummins-Vettori takeover of the franchise last year. While many expected them to bulldose the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who were missing a couple of their premier fast bowlers, the hosts were stumped by well-thought-out and planned bowling strategies and execution from the visitors and ended up scoring just 190, which proved to be too short of a competitive score.

Sunrisers lost a couple of wickets in the powerplay and in the middle overs, every time it seems like one batter has gotten his eye in and started to attack the LSG bowlers, a Prince Yadav or a Ravi Bishnoi would break the partnership. After Travis Head's wicket, following the powerplay, Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy had built a nice platform, taking the team's score to 110 in the powerplay to be able to launch in the end overs. Klaasen fell to an unfortunate runout.

Two overs later, Reddy also was dismissed while trying to swing it straight. The simmering pressure was visible and Nitish Reddy felt it. The wild hoic against Ravi Bishnoi didn't help and SRH were suddenly half their side down with just a little under six overs left. Reddy was naturally disappointed and even threw his helmet in anger before climbing the stairs towards the dressing room. The sound of it even startled the security guard near the stairs.

Watch the video here:

Aniket Verma and Pat Cummins tried their best, smashing a flurry of sixes, however, wickets at regular intervals even in the death overs didn't help their cause and SRH eventually fell short of a competitive total. Lucknow Super Giants with their big guns in Mitchell Marsh and Pooran made a mockery of the score, chasing it down in just 16.1 overs. Sunrisers have some thinking to do before their next game against the Delhi Capitals in Vizag, another venue which will suit their batters a lot.