Frustated David Miller wants more opportunities in DC, but understands the importance of combinations in IPL

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals find themselves in a tight spot as the IPL 2026 league stage enters its decisive stretch. With four wins in 10 games, the Axar Patel-led side is currently seventh on the points table. As only four matches are now left, the franchise would hope to win all the games and keep themselves alive in the playoffs race. However, it won’t be an easy task, given how inconsistent Delhi have been.

In the meantime, senior batter David Miller has been forced to watch from the sidelines in the last couple of matches as the franchise reshuffled its overseas combination. They are playing both Mitchell Sarc and Lungi Ngidi, which made Miller lose his spot. The inclusion of Pathum Nissanka to balance the top order also played a huge part.

Reflecting upon that ahead of the marquee match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Miller stated that it is frustrating as he wants to play all the games, but he understands the value of the team compositions and tries to be positive.

“Obviously, it is frustrating. You always want to play every game, but such is the IPL, the structure of it, with only four overseas [players in the XI], the combinations become really important for the team. So I have been around. This is not my first IPL, so I kind of understand the make-up, and [it is] just really to give positive feedback to the rest of the squad, always being positive and give what I can towards the team remains really important for me,” Miller said in the pre-match press conference.

"And then just waiting for my opportunity to come again - if it does come around for the rest of the season or not, I just want to remain ready, prepare really well, that is what us players like to do,” he added.

It is four from four: Miller

Delhi’s campaign has struggled for consistency. The side has won only four of its ten matches, leaving little room for error in the closing phase of the tournament. Miller understands what the team needs to do from here on and added the importance of winning all the remaining games.

"It is four from four - we pretty much need to win [every game] now. We have to win four from four to have a chance of qualifying, so it becomes really important," Miller said of the points-table situation,” he said.

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