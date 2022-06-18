From watching Karthik win Man of Match in 2006 to watching him hit his maiden fifty in 2022, we all grew up

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dinesh Karthik made a comeback to Team India after 2019

From Dinesh Karthik's T20I debut in 2006 against the Proteas to his recent comeback in the team against the same opponents, Dinesh Karthik's dedication, willpower, and talent to make his mark in the game have remained constant. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has proved the saying 'Age is just a number' true.

He played a praise-worthy 55-run knock for Team India in the fourth match of ongoing India vs South Africa T20I series. In the must-win game for India at Rajkot, the team was struggling at 81/4 in the 13th over when Karthik helped in the revival by hammering nine boundaries and two sixes. He smashed his maiden T20I half-century. He also broke MS Dhoni's record of being the oldest player to hit fifty in T20.

Throwback to 2006

The 36-year-old made his T20I debut in 2006 when India toured South Africa and this was India's first international T20 match as well. Interestingly, he is the only player from that squad who has not retired.

On his T20I debut, South Africa set India a target of 126 runs. Karthik came to bat at No.5 in the 12th over with India's score at 71/3. Karthik and Dinesh Mongia forged a 37-run partnership. Later, Karthik with Suresh Raina helped India win the match by 6 wickets. The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman was named the player of the match for his valuable contribution of 31 off 28 balls with 3 fours and a six.

Karthik donned the role of finisher for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the recently concluded IPL. His match-winning knock at the Nidahas trophy is remembered by every cricket fan.

His Team India comeback is an inspiration.

Having found the sweet spot, Karthik would like to continue the same form in Team India in the upcoming matches.