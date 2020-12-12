'From national duty to father duty': Hardik Pandya reunites with son Agastya after four months

Image Source : TWITTER/HARDIK PANDYA Hardik Pandya with son Agastya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, on Saturday, took it to Twitter to share an adorable picture with son Agastya, reuniting with the toddler after a span of four long months. Pandya, who was away from the country for a considerable time, captioned the picture, "From national duty to father duty."

Pandya, 27, was a part of Mumbai Indians' title-winning campaign in the UAE before flying to Australia for the much-awaited white-ball series.

After becoming a father in July this year, Pandya had to depart for UAE to join the Mumbai Indians camp. He had an eventful stint with the Rohit Sharma-led side where he scored 281 runs in 14 games at a blistering strike-rate of about 180. He followed up by delivering multiple match-winning performances against Australia and grabbing the Man of the Series award for the T20I series.

From national duty to father duty ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xmdFMljAO1 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 12, 2020

Pandya was also the top-scorer for India in the ODI series, where he ended up scoring 210 runs in three matches. He scored 90 in the first ODI and 92 in the third and final one.

His best performance of the tour, however, came in the second T20I where he hammered a 22-ball 42 and powered India to a six-wicket victory. The Baroda all-rounder smashed two sixes in the final over when India needed 14 runs to win the game and gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series.

Hardik's impressive performance in the limited-overs format even led to fans backing him to make it to the Test side. India will begin the four-match Test series by locking horns with Australia in a Day-Night affair at Adelaide Oval from December 17th. Like Pandya, skipper Virat Kohli will also head back home after the first Test, having been granted paternity leave by the Indian board.