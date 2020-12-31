From MS Dhoni's gloves to Virat Kohli's bat: Shikhar Dhawan flaunts his cricket collection in latest video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIKHAR DHAWAN Shikhar Dhawan

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan, on Wednesday, left the social media in splits by sharing a hilarious video on his official Instagram handle. Dhawan, currently in India after finishing white-ball leg of Australia tour, danced to a catchy song in the clip along with his dogs.

Amused by Dhawans's dancing show, even KL Rahul reacted to it. "Hahhahahahahahahhaah," commented Rahul on the video. While Dhawan entertained everyone with his moves, fans were quick to notice the background in the video. The left-hander was dancing ahead of a set of souvenirs including several bats and Man of the Match trophies.

Netizens also noticed MS Dhoni's wicketkeeping gloves hanging above Dhawan's collection of bats. His bat collection was also extraordinary, comprising the willows of stars like Virat Kohli, David Warner and Virender Sehwag.

Dhawan, in the past, has also acknowledged Dhoni for backing him in the 2013 Champions Trophy. Despite not performing well in warm-up games, Dhawan was entrusted by Dhoni. India had a great run in the tournament as the MS Dhoni-led side didn't lose a single match on their way to lift the coveted trophy. Dhawan, in five games, scored 363 runs and finished as the highest run-getter of the tournament.

“I have great memories with Dhoni bhai, especially 2013 Champions Trophy, which was my comeback series so he backed me a lot. I had not done well in my warm-up matches as well despite which he backed me.

We did great as a team, did not lose a single match, started winning the warm-up fixtures, won the Champions Trophy. Those were the happiest moments on and off the field as they enjoyed a lot together,” Dhawan had said in a Q&A on Twitter.

The 34-year-old opener is currently gearing up to play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Championship. He'll be leading the Delhi side which will also feature speedster Ishant Sharma. Delhi will play their first match against the hosts Mumbai on January 11. Others notable names in the Delhi squad are Nitish Rana, Pawan Negi and Manjot Kalra.