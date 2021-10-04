From Gaikwad's century in IPL 2021 to Mandhana's ton in historic Pink ball Test; Top 10 moments from last week

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Ruturaj Gaikwad (left) scored a 60-ball century against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

With IPL 2021 league stages entering its last leg, stakes have only got higher with franchises not getting any further freebies for a spot in the play-offs. Apart from the cricket extravaganza, the Indian women cricket team faced Australia in historic Pink ball Test Down Under; creating noteworthy sporting moments.

And Indiatvnews.com has handpicked the 10 best moments from the sporting world last week, do take a look.

1. Ruturaj Gaikwad hits maiden IPL ton

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad on Saturday scored his maiden IPL ton against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an IPL 2021 encounter in Abu Dhabi. The 24-year-old Maharashtra batsman launched five sixes and 9 fours, helping Chennai reach 189/4 in 20 overs.

2. Smriti Mandhana scripts history during Pink ball Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cricket experts and legends throng to social media to congratulate Smriti Mandhana for her historic century.

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana scored her maiden Test century during the one-off Pink Ball match against Australia on Friday. Mandhana's first Test ton came in the fourth Test of her career; prior to this innings, her highest score was 78 against England, which she scored earlier this year.

3. IPL 2021: Avesh Khan's 'ball of the season'

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Avesh Khan.

In the 19th over of the innings against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, Avesh sent Hardik packing with a dreamy yorker. Against the 141kmph-delivery, angled down to the leg side, Hardik looked well set to execute the helicopter shot. But the ball swung through the air, left Hardik puzzled, before sneaking through his legs to rattle against the leg stump. Avesh finished with 3 for 15 in four overs, at an economy rate of 3.75, and comprising 16 dot balls, both the best he has registered in an IPL game.

4. Decoding Eoin Morgan's diminishing returns in IPL 2021

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Eoin Morgan.

In nine appearances this IPL season, Morgan has scored 107 runs at a run-a-ball rate, averaging just 11.9. Although IPL fans do familiarise these numbers with Morgan, 2020 season being the only stand-out year for the Irishman, where he averaged 41.8, scoring 418 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 138.4, England fans certainly do not.

5. Ashwin's and Morgan's onfield feud IPL 2021

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Ravichandran Ashwin has clarified his position following criticism of his decision to take an extra run after the ball ricocheted off Rishabh Pant during the side's match against Kolkata Knight Riders

Senior KKR player Dinesh Karthik was happy to come in-between an angry Ravichandran Ashwin and irate Eoin Morgan after their heated on-field altercation and play the role of a "peace-maker" during their IPL encounter against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. KKR beat DC by three wickets in a low-scoring encounter but the problem had started when Ashwin tried stealing an extra run after KKR fielder Rahul Tripathi's throw ricocheted off DC captain's body.

6. Yashasvi Jaiswal's Dhoni fanboy moment

Yashasvi Jaiswal played the knock of his life on Saturday when the 19-year-old southpaw shot a 19-ball 50 in Rajasthan Royals' successful chase of 190 against table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi. And to cap off the day, he recieved a special gift from MS Dhoni after RR's win.

7. Mumbai Indians stare at an early exit from IPL 2021

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians have won just five of their 12 matches this season, dropping to seventh in the table and barely in the run for the play-offs.

Three of the four playoffs spot in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 have been sealed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), leaving a four-way battle for the fourth spot between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). KKR are in driving seat with a better net run rate while MI are seventh and face RR on Tuesday.

8. Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore through to the Play-offs

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Chennai won nine of their 11 games in IPL 2021 to take their win percentage to 81.8 - the highest for any IPL team in any season.

Bouncing back strongly from their forgettable 2020 season in the UAE, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday became the first team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 to qualify for the playoffs. The three-time winners made the knockouts following their six-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, their ninth for the season.

9. New 1500m national record holder Harmilan Bains in search for sponsors ahead of gruelling 2022 season

Image Source : HARMILAN BAINS File photo of Harmilan Bains

Following a successful season that saw Harmilan Kaur Bains rewrite the 1500m national record last week, the Jalandhar athlete is now aiming for international success in the next year's Asian and Commonwealth Games. However, the 23-year-old middle-distance runner is currently in search of sponsors to replicate her success at the international level.

10. Young Indian shooters dazzle at the ISSF Junior World Championship

Image Source : NRAI Indian 10m air pistol team on the top of the podium after winning the Junior World Championship final in Lima on Monday.

India swept the 10M Air Pistol medal events, including the Mixed, Women’s and Men’s Team competitions as well the 10M Air Rifle Men’s Team gold, to end the day with six gold, six silver and two bronze at the ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru.

