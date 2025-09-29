From facing Pakistan to Australia, India's schedule for Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Co-hosts India and Sri Lanka meet each other in the first match of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on September 30. Here is India's complete schedule for the ODI World Cup 2025.

New Delhi:

The Women's ODI World Cup 2025 is set to kick off from September 28 with co-hosts India and Sri Lanka facing each other in the opener at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The tournament will be played across 34 days with 31 matches taking place between eight teams.

Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam and Navi Mumbai will be hosting the matches in India, with Colombo being the only venue playing host in Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan venue will host 10 matches, the first semifinal and the final if Pakistan qualify.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was among the host venues for the World Cup, but after the Police denied clearance due to the stampede following RCB's IPL win, the venue was removed. Ahead of the tournament, here is India's complete schedule for the World Cup.

India to face Sri Lanka in opener, Pakistan on October 5

The Women in Blue will be playing against Sri Lanka in the opener on September 30, followed by their high-octane clash against Pakistan on October 5 at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The Women in Blue will then meet South Africa in their third outing at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on October 9, before taking on the defending champions Australia at the same venue on October 12.

India face 2017 champions England at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, on October 19, before locking horns against T20 World champions New Zealand at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on October 23. The Women in Blue face Bangladesh in their last group stage match at the same venue on October 26.

Check India's schedule for Women's World Cup 2025