From embarrassing exit to World Champions, India's performance in last five T20 multi-nation events India ended their 11-year-long wait for an ICC title after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 with Rohit Sharma leading the Men in Blue to glory. From that tournament to the Nidahas Trophy 2018, here is India's performance in the last five multi-nation events.

India open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against UAE as their road to the T20 World Cup defence begins with the continental event. Suryakumar Yadav will be looking to stamp his authority as captain in his first major tournament after being highly impressive in his role since Rohit Sharma stepped down after winning the World Cup in 2024.

India are tipped to be the favourites to win the Asian glory and look miles ahead of the rest of the teams. They are the No. 1-ranked side in the world, with Pakistan being the next best at seventh among the teams that are playing the Asia Cup 2025.

A lot has flown under the bridge since India's T20 World Cup win, with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja having called up on their time in the shortest international format. Suryakumar Yadav, the new leader, and Gautam Gambhir, the head coach, have led the Men in Blue to shift their batting approach with fearless batters in the arsenal, going all guns blazing.

As India kick off their Asia Cup campaign against the UAE, here we take a look at India's performance in their last five T20 multi-nation tournaments.

India's T20 World Cup 2024 win: India ended their long wait for an ICC title, after having suffered many heartbreaks, with their T20 World Cup win in the Caribbean and the USA. Rohit Sharma's fearless approach at the top, coupled with Virat Kohli's calm, paved the way for the Indian batting. While the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball in India's win.

T20 World Cup 2022 heartbreak: The T20 World Cup 2022 was a heartbreak for India, having suffered a semifinal defeat. Many know that the World Cup in Australia was never to be won by India due to the old-fashioned batting approach they used to follow, which has not changed to a huge extent.

T20 Asia Cup 2022 defeat: In their preparation for the T20 World Cup 2022, India were eliminated in the Super Four in the Asia Cup 2022. While they won their group games, they were outclassed by Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four, failing to make it to the final and losing the tournament.

Embarrassing exit in T20 World Cup 2021: If the T20 World Cup 2022 was a heartbreak, the previous edition was a disaster. Being in the age-old era of T20 cricket, India lost to Pakistan and New Zealand before mauling a minnow Scotland side as they suffered a shocking group stage exit.

Nidahas Trophy 2018 heroics: India won the Nidahas Trophy after some impressive performances in the group stage. They were up against a strong Bangladesh side in the final and had almost lost the match until Dinesh Karthik pulled off a heist with his 29 from eight balls to help the Men in Blue chase, with his six on the final ball when India needed five to win.

