From Dhoni turning back years to MI getting knocked out from IPL 2021; Top 10 moments from last week

Image Source : IPLT20.COM CSK's MS Dhoni in action against DC in Dubai on Sunday.

With just three but decisive matches left in the IPL 2021 season, there's no room for error left for any of the top teams vying for the title. Apart from the cricket extravaganza, the sporting world saw some grand finales and decisive battles that lit up fans all around the world.

And Indiatvnews.com has handpicked the 10 best moments from the sporting world last week, do take a look.

1. Dhoni the finisher delivers at big stage

MS Dhoni turned back years on Sunday night as finished it off in style for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scoring a split-fire 6-ball18 to steer the side to a record ninth IPL final. The clobbering of Tom Curran in the final over was a treat to watch for Indian cricket and CSK fans; including Virat Kohli, who 'jumped out of seat'.

Read: 'King is Back': When Dhoni made Kohli jump out of his seat; CSK in IPL 2021 final

2. Mumbai Indians' golden IPL run ends

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Rohit Sharma.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians went out of the IPL 2021 on a high note as the team fired 235 in their last-ditched effort to qualify for the play-offs. The five-time champions learnt it the hard way that one can't leave it too late with Kolkata Knight Riders convincingly edging them out on better net run rate.

Read: Mumbai Indians knocked out of IPL despite win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

3. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav return to form ahead of T20 World Cup

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Ishan Kishan

Until last week, Mumbai Indians batting duo Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav left a question mark around their forms leading to the T20 World Cup. All those doubts were put to rest after the duo fired in unison in MI's last game of the season. Kishan led the charge with 32-ball 84 and soon was backed up by Yadav, who smashed a 40-ball 82. Read below how Kishan went about the fastest fifty of the season.

Read: Ishan Kishan slams 16-ball 50, scores fastest fifty of IPL 2021

4. Srikar Bharat: A new star born

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RCB's uncapped batter KS Bharat (centre) shot a last-ball six to beat DC.

Srikar Bharat was an unheard name of Indian cricket until the wicket-keeper batter changed all that with a 52-ball 78 against Delhi Capitals and the highlight of his innings turned out to be the last-ball six off Avesh Khan to earn RCB the momentum leading into the play-offs.

Read: Bharat's last-ball six takes Bangalore past the finish line against Delhi

5. The hits and misses of T20 World Cup-bound India squad

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Rahul Chahar.

Indian cricket fans are excited about what the future has in its hand for the upcoming T20 World Cup that is slated to begin on October 17. And the stakes being as high as the bragging rights against Pakistan in the opening fixture, it is important to see how good the 15-man Indian squad has fared in the ongoing UAE leg of IPL 2021; especially when the venues are the same for the T20 WC.

Read: How T20 World Cup-bound Indian players fared in IPL 2021 UAE phase

6. IPL 2021 pace revelation Umran Malik to rub shoulders with Team India stars

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Umran Malik

In what could be deemed as a fairytale, unheralded Umran Malik took the cricket world notice of him with the fastest delivery bowled by an Indian during the ongoing IPL 2021. Bowling above 150 kmph consistently, his speed attracted the attention of BCCI think tanks, who drafted him as the net bowler in India's T20 World Cup squad.

Read: Umran Malik to stay back in UAE as net bowler for India in 2021 T20 World Cup

7. Kylian Mbappe fires France to UEFA Nation League title

Image Source : MARCO BERTORELLO/GETTY IMAGES France's Kylian Mbappe (in white) scores winning goal past Unai Simon of Spain during the UEFA Nations League 2021 Final match between Spain and France at San Siro Stadium in Milan on Sunday night.

The transfer saga over Kylian Mbappe's probable move from PSG to Real Madrid were not uncalled for as the French superstar footballer proved his worth with a UEFA Nation League-winning goal against Spain in a 2-1 win on Sunday. The World Cup winner showed he is the man for big moments as he netted with 10 minutes remaining in the match.

Read: France win Nations League with late winner from Mbappe vs Spain

8. Verstappen back in F1 championship lead with Hamilton floundering in Turkey

Image Source : BRYN LENNON/GETTY IMAGES Max Verstappen at the podium after finishing second in the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday.

Gunning for his record-eighth F1 title, defending champion Lewis Hamilton learnt it the hard way that Max Verstappen will take every inch of space provided in the closely-fought championship battle. Hamilton lost valuable points by finishing fifth after coming in for a late tire change, despite telling his team he wanted to stay on track when still in third. It is worth acknowledging that his teammate Valtteri Bottas won the rain-drenched Turkish Grand Prix for his first victory of the season, while Verstappen finished behind him.

Read: Valtteri Bottas wins Turkish GP, Max Verstappen reclaims title lead

9. India women's team concedes T20 series 0-2 to Australia

The Indian women's team tour of Australia ended on a sour note as the Harmanpreet Kaur and side committed batting harakiri despite a fine half-century from opener Smriti Mandhana to lose the third and final T20 International to Australia by 14 runs and the series 0-2 here on Sunday.

AUS W vs IND W: India lose 3rd T20I by 14 runs and series 0-2

10. Indian junior shooters reign supreme in world championship

After disappointing performances of Indian shooters at the Tokyo Olympics, the young guns of Indian shooting gave the nation plenty of reason to feel optimistic by finishing top of the medal tally of the ISSF Junior World Championship in Peru.

Read: India end junior worlds with 30 medals, finish top of the table

(Bonus) Despite Saina Nehwal injury, Indian shuttlers shine at Thomas and Uber Cup

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Saina Nehwal.

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal was forced to retire midway through her opening match but India's young brigade produced a clinical display to notch up a fine 3-2 win over Spain and make a winning start to their campaign at the Uber Cup Final. Men's shuttlers started off on a winning note as well by drubbing Netherlands 5-0 in the Thomas Cup Group B opener.

Read: Saina Nehwal retires after injury, Indian women beat Spain 3-2 in Uber Cup Final opener