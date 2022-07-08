Sourav Ganguly Birthday: From Bhajji to Yuvi, here's how legends wished Dada of Indian cricket

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly

Legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly turns 50 years old. One of the most successful India captains and current BCCI president was born on 8th July 1972 in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Ganguly played 424 international matches and scored 187575 runs including 38 centuries and 107 half-centuries.

In his career, Ganguly picked cricketers and mentored them under him. These players played an important role in India winning two World Cups under the leadership of MS Dhoni in 2007 and 2011. Ganguly unearthed a lot of world-class talent including Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Ashish Nehra, and many more.

Here's how the cricket fraternity showered their wishes for 'Dada' -

"Happy Birthday Dada! You’ve been a great friend, an impactful captain, and a senior any youngster would want to learn from. Wishing you good health and happiness on your special day, lots of love and best wishes always," Yuvraj Singh penned a loving message.

"A great player, a superb leader, the BCCI President, and my captain. Wish you a very happy birthday Dada. Have a wonderful year ahead. Love always! Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

BCCI too shared a wonderful post.

IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders called Ganguly 'Maharaj' and 'Prince of Kolkata' in a special b'day post.

Ganguly is celebrating his birthday in London for ongoing India's ongoing tour in England. Earlier, he was seen enjoying his pre-birthday celebrations with his old mate and former India player, Sachin Tendulkar.