AUS vs PAK: From 124/1 to 194/6, Pakistan collapse as Australians display breathtaking performance | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pat Cummins.

AUS vs PAK: Pat Cummins led his Australian team to stay ahead of the Pakistan side on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test. The day witnessed a see-saw ride between the two teams in a bid to finish the day on a higher note. As it ended, the hosts would believe that they have done well in getting Pakistan 7 down for 194.

The Boxing Day Test sits on a fascinating note. The Australians, who scored 187 runs on a rain-truncated opening Day, added 131 more as Pakistan made a comeback into the contest. However, their happy time was short-lived with Australians then accounting for Pakistan's collapse in the third session of the day.

Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood struck half-centuries in Pakistan's reply. They lost Imam-ul-Haq early but the Shafique and Masood rebuilt the innings with a 90-run stand. But when the visitors were looking to cut down the trail and stay in a healthy position, they were jolted by some breathtaking efforts from the likes of Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.

From 124/1, Pakistan lost their way in the third session of the day and lost the next five wickets for just 46 runs. Aussie captain Cummins was the chief architect of this collapse as he removed the well-set Shafique through a caught and bowled dismissal before bowling Babar out with a jaffa of a delivery. Lyon got rid of the Pakistan captain Shan Masood, who miscued a heave. Josh Hazlewood got Saud Shakeel with another peach-of-a-delivery and Cummins got Agha Salman to send Pakistan six down for 170.

Watch Pakistan's collapse here:

After the fall of seven wickets though, Mohammad Rizwan showed his aggression while his partner Aamer Jamal managed to hold one end up to take Pakistan 194/7. Pakistan still trail by 124 runs and they face a stern test ahead of them in cutting down Australia's advantage.

On day 1 of the Test, Australia were slow to score as they managed only 187/3 from 66 overs at a run rate of 2.83. The visitors got the remaining seven wickets inside one session only, while the Aussies scored at a quicker rate in the first session on Day 2.

Latest Cricket News