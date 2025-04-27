Former WWE writer reveals why Cody Rhodes cannot turn heel just yet Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently came forward and talked about why Cody Rhodes cannot turn heel just yet in the WWE, he cited the reasons containing the current WWE Champion John Cena, and his heel turn.

New Delhi:

The WrestleMania 41 main event ended in heartbreak for the ‘American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes. The prodigal son of Dusty took on John Cena in the Night 2 main event for the undisputed WWE Championship, and thanks to Travis Scott, it was Cena who came out on top in the end, winning his record-breaking 17th title win.

With Cody losing his title, there had been many rumours surrounding the star that a heel turn could be right around the corner. The Rock had recently stated that there were discussions over turning Cody heel at the Elimination Chamber 2025, but Cena was the one to turn heel in a last-minute decision.

Talking about the same, former WWE writer Vince Russo took centre stage and opined that turning Cody heel should wait for another six months or a year, as making the decision now would make Cena’s turn seem meaningless.

"You can't turn him heel now, coming right off of the John Cena heel turn. You can't. You would need some space in between, Blake, at least six months to a year. You could not do it now because then the Cena heel turn will mean nothing," Russo said at the Coach and Bro show.

Furthermore, analyst Sam Roberts took centre stage and discussed what could come next for Cody after his loss at WrestleMania 41. He opined that he would like Cody to go away for some time after the loss.

"It's been acknowledged on television by John Cena that he was booed. Cody has to address that. Cody can't turn into the modern John Cena that is being booed by half the audience, and it's okay because it was never okay when it happened to John Cena. It wasn't okay. It was a tough time for a lot of us. But I think Cody's going to be able to do that," Roberts said on the Notsam Wrestling podcast.