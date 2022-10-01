Former U-19 captain Unmukt Chand suffers eye injury, shares pictures

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Unmukt Chand in action

Former India Under-19 captain Unmukt Chand has suffered an eye injury while playing for Silicon Valley Strikers in Minor League Cricket in the United States.

"It's never a smooth ride for an athlete. Some days you come home victorious, other days disappointed & there are some when you come home with bruises and dents," tweeted Chand who led India to the U-19 World Cup title in Australia back in the year 2012.

The 29-year-old, who retired from Indian cricket to be able to play in the US, shared on social media an image of his swollen eye.

"Grateful to God to have survived a possible disaster. Play hard but be safe. It's a thin line," he wrote.

Chand had become the first Indian player to play in the Big Bash League of Australia for Melbourne Renegades but could not represent the country in international cricket at the senior level.

Unmukt Chand Captaincy

Unmukt was named as the captain of the U-19 teams of Delhi and the North Zone. He further became the India Under-19 cricket team for a series that included teams from India, West Indies Sri Lanka, and Australia. He finished the tournament on a high note by scoring 336 runs from seven outings. Team India won the 2012 Under-19 World Cup under his captaincy.

Unmukt Chand in IPL

Unmukt made his IPL debut in the year 2013. He played his first match for Delhi Daredevils and got clean bowled on a golden duck by Brett Lee in a match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He was also a part of the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.

(Inputs from PTI

Latest Cricket News