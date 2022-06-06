Monday, June 06, 2022
     
  5. Former Sri Lankan skipper Arjuna Ranatunga's brother sentenced 2 years of imprisonment

Prasanna Ranatunga, who happens to be Arjuna's younger sibling has been sentenced to 2 years of rigorous imprisonment for extortion-related issues. The case dates back to 2015 and was filed against the Urban Development department.

Jishu Bhattacharya Written by: Jishu Bhattacharya
New Delhi Published on: June 06, 2022 20:31 IST
Arjuna Ranatunga, Sri Lanka, Prasanna Ranatunga
Image Source : INDIA TV

Arjuna Ranatunga's brother imprisoned

Arjuna Ranatunga is one of the all-time greats that the game has seen. To this day he remains the only Sri Lankan skipper who has won the World Cup title for his country. Prasanna Ranatunga, who happens to be Arjuna's younger sibling has been sentenced to 2 years of rigorous imprisonment for extortion-related issues. The case dates back to 2015 and was filed against the Urban Development department.

The High Court convicted Prasanna Ranatunga and has ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 25 million (USD 69,061) along with another Rs one million (USD 2,762) as compensation. The court has further suspended him for five years. Prasanna whose wife was also charged for the same issue has now been acquitted.

Arjuna Ranatunga led the Sri Lankan team to a title victory in the 1996 ICC World Cup which was held in  India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

(Inputs from PTI)

