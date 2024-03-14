Former Sri Lanka cricketer suffers near fatal car crash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lahiru Thirimanne.

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne met with a gut-wrenching car crash in the Thirappane area of Anuradhapura on Thursday morning (March 14).

Reports suggest that Thirimanne's car collided with a lorry near the 117-mile post area in Thirappane.

As per a report in the Newswire, the former Sri Lanka international sustained minor injuries during the accident.

Notably, Thirimanne is playing for New York Superstar Strikers in the ongoing Legend Cricket Trophy. Superstar Strikers have released a statement confirming that Thirimanne is safe and met with the accident while visiting a temple in the area.

"We wish to inform you that Lahiru Thirimanne and his family were involved in a small car accident while visiting the temple. Thankfully, they have been admitted to the hospital for observation.

"Fortunately, following a thorough medical assessment, we can confirm that they are all safe and sound, with no cause for concern. We appreciate the outpouring of concern and support from everyone during this time.

"We kindly request respect for their privacy as they recover," read the statement.

Thirimanne scored 2088 runs in 44 Tests that he played at an average of 26.43 with the help of three hundreds and 10 half-centuries. He finished with a better ODI record as he notched up 3194 runs in 127 games with four centuries and 21 half-centuries to his credit.

Thirimanne announced his international retirement on July 23, 2023.

As a player I have given my best, I have tried my best, I have respected the game and I have done my duty honestly and ethically to my motherland," Thirimanne posted on Facebook.

"It was a difficult decision to make, but I cannot mention here the many unexpected reasons that influenced me to take this decision willingly or unwillingly. I take this opportunity to thank the SLC members, my coaches, teammates, physios, trainers and analysts for their support and encouragement," his retirement post read.