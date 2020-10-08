Former South Africa pacer Vernon Philander's brother shot dead

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Vernon Philander's brother Tyrone was shot dead near his home in Cape Town.

The younger brother of former South Africa fast bowler Vernon Philander has been shot dead near his home in Cape Town.

According to media reports, Tyrone Philander, 32, was delivering water to a neighbour in Ravensmead on Wednesday afternoon when he was gunned down. Police have confirmed that they were investigating a murder and the shooter was still on the run, The South African reports.

Vernon, who bowed out of international cricket this year, thanked the public for their messages of support.

"Our family is coming to terms with the brutal murder in my hometown of Ravensmead earlier today. I would like to ask that the family's privacy be respected during this difficult time," he said in a statement on Twitter.

"The murder is now the subject of a police investigation and we respectfully ask that the media give the police the space to conduct a thorough investigation. There are no details around the incident at the moment and speculation will make it very difficult for us as a family to mourn in peace. Tyrone is forever in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace," he added.

Philander announced his retirement from international cricket following last winter's series against England. He played 64 Tests, 30 ODIs and seven T20Is in which he scalped 224, 41 and 4 wickets respectively.

