Former South Africa captain revokes retirement 2 years after hanging her boots, ahead of Women's World Cup Former South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk, who last played international cricket in 2021 and announced her retirement in 2023, made a U-turn from her decision two years later. The decision came on the heels of the announcement of South Africa's squad for the Women's World Cup.

Durban:

Former South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk is on the path to a return for the Proteas women in international cricket as she confirmed revoking her retirement. Van Niekerk, who last played for South Africa in 2021, retired from international cricket in 2023 amid non-cordial terms with Cricket South Africa (CSA) after she failed to pass the fitness standard by just 18 seconds. However, a rejuvenated van Niekerk mentioned that she is ready to put in everything to get back to where she belongs, while apologising to CSA.

“I am thrilled to announce that I have decided to revoke my retirement from international cricket,” Van Niekerk posted on her social media platforms. “The time away has reminded me just how much I have missed representing my country and I am fully committed to giving everything to once again have that opportunity.

“I sincerely apologise to Cricket South Africa and the cricket family for how I handled my retirement, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to hopefully one day express my skills again on the international stage”, “I know the standards of the team and women’s game continue to rise, and I am ready to work hard to meet them," she added.

CSA requires their players to run a 2km distance in nine minutes and 30 seconds as part of fitness standards, which van Niekerk had failed to meet agonisingly by 18 seconds.

The 32-year-old was added to the 20-player training squad ahead of the upcoming Women's World Cup. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon, who are currently involved in the Hundred in England, weren't included but will be first names on the squad sheet. South Africa are scheduled to take on Pakistan in a three-match ODI series in Lahore from September 16 to September 22.

South Africa squad for training camp: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Luyanda Nzuza, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit, Faye Tunnicliffe, Dané van Niekerk