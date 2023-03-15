Former Ranji player arrested for duping 60 companies by impersonating Andhra Pradesh CM's personal assistant

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nagraju Budumuru

Former Ranji cricketer Nagraju Budumuru got arrested for fraud of Rs 3 crore. Budmuru who was also a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad of the Indian Premier League duped 60 companies by posing as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Personal Assistant.

Budumuru who is an MBA graduate played for Andhra Pradesh in Ranji Trophy matches between 2014 to 2016. He has so far duped 60 corporated houses in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh since 2018. When it comes to his IPL journey, he was the SRH team but failed to make his debut in the league.

In the previous year, the 28-year-old impersonated CM's personal assistant and called an employee of city electronics asking him for sponsorship of cricketer Ricky Bhui. the company fell prey and eventually paid Rs 12 lakhs after Budumuru emailed forged documents to show his connection with National Cricket Academy (NCA). The company lodged a complaint against him and he was eventually arrested by the police from his native place Yavaripetta in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, police have recovered approximately Rs 7.6 lakh after further investigation.

As per a report published by the cyber crime department, Budmuru's primary motive for duping people was to keep up with the luxurious lifestyle that he missed after he stopped doing well in the game in the year 2018.

