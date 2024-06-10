Former Pakistan skipper accuses Imad Wasim of 'deliberately wasting balls' against India in New York

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Imad Wasim

After losing their first two matches of T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan are on the verge of elimination from the tournament. Their latest loss came at the hands of arch-rivals India as they failed to chase 120 runs losing the game by six runs. On the expected lines, the former cricketers of the country are fuming and questioning the team for their poor show.

Former Pakistan skipper Salim Malik has also joined the bandwagon coming down hard at the team and specifically one player - Imad Wasim. He has accused the all-rounder of deliberately wasting the deliveries to make the chase tougher for the team. Imad scored 15 runs off 23 balls having promoted to bat at number five. Despite staying in the middle since the 13th over, the left-hander could hit just one four and played three consecutive dot balls off Axar Patel in the 16th over.

"You look at his (Wasim) innings and it appears as if he was wasting balls not scoring runs and making things difficult in the run-chase," Malik said on the 24 News Channel. Meanwhile, another former skipper Shahid Afridi also criticised Pakistan team stating that all is not well in the dressing room while saying that he will reveal big things after the World Cup ends.

"A captain brings everyone together, either he spoils the team environment or he builds the team. Let this World Cup finish, and I will speak openly. I have such a relationship with Shaheen (Afridi) that if I talk about him, people will say I am favouring my son-in-law," Afridi said. Meanwhile, Shoaib Akhtar also didn't mince words in criticising Pakistan team for not being able to chase a paltry target of 120 runs.

"I think I should have a template text. Disappointed & hurt automatically set to be posted. The whole nation is down and out. Morale is down. Somehow you have to show intent to win. Do Pakistan deserve to be out of Super Eight? God knows," Akhat said on X (formerly Twitter) in a video.