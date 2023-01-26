Former Pakistan batter feels he is better than Virat Kohli, says former India captain stands after him

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli in action

Virat Kohl is not just a name anymore. He is a brand, a superstar of the game. A player full of class who has dominated world cricket for more than a decade. His aura and dominance on the field have earned him numerous fans all across the globe who look up to him in awe. Pakistan is no different. As far as Kohli goes, he has many fans in Pakistan too who cheer for him every time he takes the field. Interestingly, Pakistan is a country that has many contrasting emotions about everything, and Virat's case is no different.

When Virat was going through his 3-year century drought, an old video of Mohammad Asif surfaced in which he claimed that Virat will never get back to form and score his much-awaited 71st century. But legends know how to make a comeback and Virat proved all his critics wrong. This time around, another former Pakistan player has come out and stated that he is better than Virat Kohli in the 50-over. Khurram Manzoor pushed matters and said that he has a better List-A record than the modern-day Indian batting legend and everybody stands after him.

Khurram Manzoor's statement reads:

I am not comparing myself with Virat Kohli. Like it or not but the fact is, in 50-overs cricket, whoever is there in the top 10, I am the world no.1, after me stands Kohli and I have no doubts about that. My conversion rate in List A cricket is way better than his. He scores a century every six innings. I score a century in every 5.68 innings and if you compare it with my average of 53, over the last 10 years, I am ranked fifth in the world in List A cricket.

Interestingly, Manzoor is no longer a part of the Pakistan Cricket team and is pretty far from their scheme of things. He debuted for the 'Boys in Green' in the year 2008 and represented Pakistan on several occasions. Manzoor has played a total of 26 games, including 16 Tests, seven ODIs, and three T20Is. he last played for Pakistan in the T20I format in 2016 and since then he has been left out of the international setup.

