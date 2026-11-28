Star India batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the talk of the town ever since the six that he hit on the very first ball that he faced in the IPL back in 2025. However, the 14-year-old has come a long way since then and finds himself playing for the national team.

He recently starred for India A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, where he rocked world cricket with an unbelievable performance. Scoring 204 runs in just 53 deliveries, Sooryavanshi broke every record possible with his knock against UAE A and put forth a brilliant showing.

Speaking on the same, former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns took centre stage and talked about the performance Sooryavanshi put in and opened up on the pressure that would come with it.

"I have seen Suryavanshi play, and I think he is a phenomenal talent. Twenty-eight sixes in a 200. He is not going to do that every time. He may never do that again. And the difficulty that he is going to have is the expectation of the Indian public every time he goes out to bat. They expect that to happen, and that is not going to happen,” Cairns was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

"It is going to be a tough journey for Suryavanshi, given that he has given everybody very high expectations. That is going to be really, really hard to live up to. He seems a very balanced young man, but he is not going to be able to do that every time," he added.

Cairns opened up on the prowess of Jasprit Bumrah as well

Furthermore, Cairns hailed star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah as well, with India taking on New Zealand in a two-game Test series currently, and while claiming that the current Black Caps squad is better than India’s squad, he opined that having Bumrah makes the difference for the visitors.

"I think the New Zealand side, pound for pound, player for player, I think at the moment it's better. But you have Jasprit Bumrah, so Bumrah is the difference in any team. So if he is playing on your side, at the moment he is, then you are always going to be the favourite in the side,” he said.

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