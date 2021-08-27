Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns suffers paralysis in legs following heart surgery

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns paralysed following heart surgery

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns remains in a serious condition after suffering from paralysis, following a stroke in the spine. Cairns returned to Canberra, where he lives, but faces a long road to recovery after complications resulting from a major life-saving heart surgery.

Cairns suffered an aortic dissection, which saw him transferred to Sydney for an emergency surgery.

The former cricketer's lawyer, Aaron Lloyd issued a statement on Cairns' condition.

“During the life saving emergency heart surgery Chris underwent in Sydney he suffered a stroke in his spine. This has resulted in paralysis in his legs,” Lloyd was quoted as saying by New Zealand Herald.

”Chris and his family remain appreciative of the immense public support as they deal with this difficult time. They also appreciate the way in which their privacy has been respected.

”Chris and his family now want to focus on spending time together where possible and making whatever progress they can in his recovery. We will update everyone when there is more news, but that is likely to be some time away.”

Cairns, one of the legends of New Zealand cricket is the son of former New Zealand star Lance Cairns, was a right-handed batsman and medium pacer.

He played 62 Tests, 215 One-day Internationals and two T20 matches for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006.