Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns off life support after heart surgery

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns is off life support and continues recovery in hospital, after undergoing an emergency surgery for a heart problem, his laywer said on Friday.

“I’m pleased to advise that Chris is off life support and has been able to communicate with his family from hospital in Sydney,” Aaron Lloyd said in a statement.

“He and his family are thankful for all of the support and well wishes from everyone, and for the privacy they have been afforded. They request that this continues as they focus on his recovery moving forward.”

Cairns, 51, collapsed after suffering an aortic dissection -- described as a tear in the inner layer of the body's main artery -- while on a visit to Australia's capital Canberra last week, according to reports in several media outlets.

On August 11, Cairns' condition was reported to be stable but he continued to be on life support.

Cairns, one of the legends of New Zealand cricket is the son of former New Zealand star Lance Cairns, was a right-handed batsman and medium pacer, one of the best all-rounders of his generation.

He has played 62 Tests, 215 One-day Internationals and two T20 matches for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006.