Former MI head coach expects Rohit Sharma to return to form soon in IPL 2025 Former Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher expects Rohit Sharma to return back to form soon in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The star India batter struggled heavily in the ongoing season, having scored only 82 runs in six matches.

Mumbai:

Former Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher expects Rohit Sharma to return to form soon in the ongoing IPL 2025. In the 2024 edition of the competition, Boucher and the team management made a bold decision in removing Rohit as the captain of the MI team and that created enormous controversy, which Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit’s wife, joined as well. It eventually resulted in Boucher being replaced by Mahela Jayawardene as MI coach.

This season, the star batter has struggled heavily to get going, having scored only 82 runs in six matches so far in the season. The 37-year-old had a poor start to the season as his 26 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous match was his highest score of the season. During his stay at the crease, Rohit smacked three sixes and that impressed Boucher as the former South Africa interantional expects the cricketer to be getting a big score soon.

Rohit Sharma took it upon himself to go after the bowlers. We saw some good old-fashioned Rohit Sharma sixes - big ones too. I liked his attitude. He put the bowlers under pressure, created scoring opportunities. He was just past the 30-mark -- a big score is coming very soon. He’s looking in that zone again,” Boucher said on JioHotstar.

Meanwhile, Mumbai had an extremely tough start to the season, but the Hardik Pandya-led side has changed fortune by winning two matches on the trot. Overall, they have bagged three wins in seven matches and are seventh on the points table. The goal will be to keep up with the momentum and challenge for a spot in the playoffs. They finished 10th on the points table, and following which, they decided to change the bowling department, but only kept Jasprit Bumrah in the mix.