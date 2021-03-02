Former Lankan cricketer Suraj Randiv works as bus driver in Australia

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KNOKCOUTSRILANKA Suraj Randiv is currently working as bus driver in Melbourne where he also plays local cricket.

Former Sri Lankan off-spinner Suraj Randiv, who represented the Islanders in 51 international matches and was part of 2011 World Cup squad, was spotted working as a bus driver in Australia to make his ends meet.

Randiv isn't the only international cricketer working as a bus driver in the county as compatriot Chinthaka Namaste and Zimbabwe's Waddington Mwayenga have also been doing the job in Melbourne upon their migration. The trio plays for local cricket clubs in the region and are working for a French-based company known as Transdev.

Randiv has played 12 Test matches for Sri Lanka while picking 43 wickets and have also played 31 ODIs and 7 T20Is while picking 6 and 7 wickets respectively between 2009 and 2016.

Randiv currently plays at the district level and represents Dandenong Cricket Club, which is affiliated with Victoria Premier Cricket and takes part in Cricket Australia State Competitions. Among the notable names to play for the club includes James Pattinson, Peter Siddle and Sarah Elliot.

While speaking to 9 News, Randiv also revealed that he was asked by Cricket Australia to help the Aussies prepare for the Border-Gavaskar series which India won 2-1.

"I was asked by CA to come and bowl against their bowlers and I didn’t want to miss the opportunity," Randiv told 9 News.