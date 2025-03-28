Former KKR player slams Eden Gardens' staff amid ongoing controversy Former Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Sreevats Goswami took centre stage and talked about the fact that the Eden Gardens' pitch curator not listening to the skipper's requests is nothing new and has happened in the past as well.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders’ cricketer Shreevats Goswami recently came forward and launched a scathing attack against the Eden Gardens’ pitch curators amidst the ongoing controversy in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. It is interesting to note that the pitch curator in the Eden Gardens has been under the scanner ever since skipper Ajinkya Rahane talked about the nature of the pitch after the season opener.

With the ongoing controversy, Shreevats Goswami took centre stage and talked about how the pitch curator in the Eden Gardens not listening to the requests of the team skipper is nothing new.

"Nothing new with the Eden Garden curator not listening to the home captain. Having played for Bengal for over a decade, I have been a witness to this from close quarters. As a home team, we would ask for a certain pitch to take the home advantage but would seldom get it," Goswami tweeted.

"In fact, the curator wouldn’t even let us train in the Eden garden or run rounds because apparently the “grass would spoil“. On the other hand, I would see my counterpart Karnataka players running around in Chinnaswamy Stadium," he wrote.

Speaking of Kolkata Knight Riders, the defending champions have gotten off to a rollercoaster start to their IPL 2025 campaign. They took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener of the tournament and faced a hefty defeat.

They took on the Rajat Patidar-led side at the Eden Gardens in the season opener and did not register a win. However, they followed up their loss with a heavily improved performance against Rajasthan Royals in their second game of the competition.

