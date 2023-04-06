Former Indian opening batsman Sudhir Naik passes away

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sudhir Naik

Former Indian cricketer Sudhir Naik passed away in Mumbai on April 5 (Wednesday). He was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai for a head injury he suffered after he had a fall at home a couple of weeks ago. Sudhir Naik was 78 years old and was survived by a daughter Radhika Deshpande who lives in Australia.

Sudhir Naik was an active player for the Indian team in three Test matches and two ODIs in the 1970s. The soft-spoken cricketer was an opening batsman who scored 141 runs in six innings, and 77 in the second innings of his debut Test match in Birmingham against England in 1974 which was his highest score. The cricketer played his last match against West Indies in 1975 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The former cricketer was also a former Mumbai captain and led his side to the Ranji Trophy in 1971. Sudhir Naik was also the chief curator of Wankhede Stadium for a long time. Tributes flooded in for Sudhir on social media with the likes of Roger Binny, current BCCI President and legendary Sachin Tendulkar taking to Twitter to offer their condolences to his family. While Binny lauded Naik for his contribution towards the sport, Sachin stated that his contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered.

“We are deeply saddened by the sad demise of Shri Sudhir Naik. His solid contribution - across decades – towards the game shall inspire everyone who wants to take up the sport. The BCCI prays for the departed soul and shares the grief of the family," said the BCCI president Roger Binny.

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: "My heartfelt condolences to Shri Sudhir Naik ji’s family and friends. His contributions to cricket will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace."

