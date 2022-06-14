Former Indian cricketer shares heartfelt post appreciating BCCI's decision of increasing monthly pension

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI BCCI logo

BCCI announced an increment in pension for former cricketers both men and women.

According to the revised policies, the first-class players, who used to get Rs 15,000 will now get Rs 30,000 while former Test players, who get Rs 37,500, will now get Rs 60,000 and those with Rs 50,000 pension will get Rs 70,000. The women international players, who got Rs 30,000, will receive Rs 52,500 from now.

Appreciating the decision, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif shared a beautiful post. He expressed his gratitude as his father is one of the beneficiaries of the pension scheme.

"Thanks, BCCI, this means a lot to retired players. My father, Mohammad Tarif, is always very happy when he gets his pension. Money gives security, recognition makes you proud," he posted.

"My father played 60 first-class games. Scored close to 3000 runs, hit 5 hundreds. His generation helped the game grow when there was no money. By remembering their contribution, BCCI has shown a big heart," he further added.

The new revision in the policy states that the first-class cricketers who retired before 2003 will now get Rs 45,000 instead of 22,500.