Former Indian cricketer lays out difference between playing in the IPL and on foreign soil

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to take on Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the ongoing three-game series. The two sides are slated to meet at the Harare Sports Club on July 25th for the clash. It is worth noting that the Indian team won the first T20I of the series and will look to clinch the three-game affair in the upcoming clash itself.

It is worth noting that India came into the series on the back of consecutive T20I series losses against England and Ireland. The side registered its first win under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership as they took on Zimbabwe in the first T20I.

Speaking after the game, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and talked about the difference between the players competing in the IPL and how different an atmosphere is presented when they play in foreign conditions.

"This comes with the territory if you are representing India, and people will criticise if you lose. If you win, it is about to happen. There is a stark difference in the exposure of players in the IPL and Zimbabwe players. But it is not so easy against Zimbabwe because the conditions there are different. There was a lot of help for bowlers at the start. If India had batted first, the Zimbabwe bowlers would have given us a little bit of a tough fight," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin hailed the performance of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Furthermore, Ashwin heaped massive praise on the performance that 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi put in the first T20I. Chasing down the target of 126 runs, Sooryavanshi amassed 50 runs in 19 deliveries, helping India win the game.

"Vaibhav Suryavanshi had given us a trailer during the U-19 World Cup final at this venue. He was batting so confidently here, and I am sure there is something behind this. He understands these conditions as he had recently scored here. The way he played that cover drive, it told you a million stories. Many times a player gets a lot of confidence at a particular venue, and that was seen,” Ashwin said.

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