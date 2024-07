Former Indian cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad passes away at 71 after long battle with cancer

Former Indian cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad passes away at 71 after long battle with cancer "My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Aunshuman Gaekwad. Heartbreaking for the entire cricket fraternity. May his soul rest in peace," the BCCI general secretary Jay Shah confirmed Anshuman Gaekwad's demise.