Chetan Sharma appointed new chairman of selectors; Abbey Kuruvilla, Debashis Mohanty in panel

Image Source : FACEBOOK/CHETAN SHARMA Former India pacer Chetan Sharma

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the appointments for the All-India Senior Selection Committee. Former Indian pacer Chetan Sharma was named as the chairman of the selection committee.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh, Sulakshana Naik on Thursday met virtually to select three members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee (Men).

CAC also put forth the name of Abey Kuruvilla and Debashish Mohanty for the selection committee. Chetan was selected as the chairman "based on seniority (total number of Test matches)." The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make recommendations to the BCCI.

Sharma is a former player who represented India in 23 Tests and 65 ODIs during an 11-year-old international career, the highlight of which was his hat-trick in the 1987 World Cup.

At the age of 16, Sharma started playing first-class cricket for Haryana and made his Test debut aged 18, a year after making his ODI debut against the West Indies in December 1983.

The trio will join Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh in the selection committee.

(with PTI inputs)