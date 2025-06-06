Former India opener picks Sai Sudharsan ahead of Karun Nair in India's playing XI for first Test vs England India's upcoming five-match Test series against England is the first since Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from the format. For the same reason, a lot is being discussed about India's playing XI ahead of the first Test, that is scheduled to be played from June 20.

New Delhi:

Even as Team India players departed for England in the wee hours of Friday (June 6), the debate around their playing XI for the first Test of the five-match series has begun. Former India opener Aakash Chopra has selected his playing XI for the series opener in Headingley, Leeds, which will be played from June 20. Interestingly, he has backed Sai Sudharsan to bat at number three and hasn't picked Karun Nair who recently smashed a double-century in the four-day match against England Lions.

Nair is making a comeback to the Indian team after a long gap of eight years, and his experience of having played in the UK before, along with his form in domestic cricket, is the reason for him being picked in the squad for the massive tour. However, Chopra is backing Sudharsan to make his debut in the first Test against England.

It is surprising to see him prefer Sudharsan over Nair as the latter has been in brilliant form off late and many felt, his double-century against England Lions sealed his place in the Indian team, at least for the series opener in Headingley. Meanwhile, Chopra also picked Shardul Thakur in his playing XI, expecting his comeback in the longest format of the game for India.

According to him, India will field only one frontline spinner in Ravindra Jadeja while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna will form the pace attack with Thakur being the fourth pace bowling option. Nitish Kumar Reddy impressed immensely on the Australia tour, and he is another pace bowling option in this playing XI.

"I’d go with Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan as openers. Shubman Gill at 4th and then Rishabh Pant, followed by Nitish Kumar Reddy at No. 6. Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur would be my all-rounders. Shardul is more of a bowler who can bat, not a batter who bowls—he’s a genuine bowling option. And then the pace trio: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna," Chopra said while speaking to JioHotstar.

Here's Aakash Chopra's India playing XI vs England for first Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna