Former India opener makes huge statement about Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma after Champions Trophy 2025 triumph Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar recently came forward and talked about the Indian team do not need Rohit and Kohli to win matches.

The Indian team recently scripted history after they won their third Champions Trophy title. The Men in Blue remained unbeaten throughout the competition, defeating the likes of Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia to reach the summit clash, where they defeated the Black Caps and won the title.

Throughout the tournament, there were several players who put in an exceptional performance and led the Indian team to a win, showcasing the amount of depth they have in their lineup. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took centre stage and opined that the Indian team do not need the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to win a game. He did state that their presence does add value to the team.

"The triumph in the Champions Trophy and that too without Bumrah, also emphasises that nobody is indispensable in this game. In the past too, India has won without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, but there’s not the slightest doubt that their presence in the team gives the team an even more invincible look,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for the Mid-Day.

"It is good to see so many overseas cricketers now coming up and saying India would have won anyway wherever they played and not only because they were stationed in Dubai,” he added.

Furthermore, Gavaskar heaped praise on the Indian team for coming back to form after a dismal performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The former opener opined that the losses in the BGT were not a proper indication of their strength.

"India's win in the Champions Trophy was one sweet win, especially after the disappointing Test series loss to Australia a month or so earlier. For a team that had won the first Test of the series in such style to cave in and lose three out of the next four Test matches was not really a proper indication of the strength of the team," said Gavaskar.