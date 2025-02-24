Former India opener backs Virat Kohli to break Sachin Tendulkar’s esteemed record Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu came forward and backed Virat Kohli to continue his form and go on to break Sachin Tendulkar's record.

Once again, it was star India batter Virat Kohli who was the star of the show for the Indian team. Taking on their arch-rivals Pakistan in game 5 of the Champions Trophy 2025, the Men in Blue had the task of chasing down a target of 242 runs to win the game.

It was all thanks to an exceptional 100* run knock by Kohli, which helped India win the game and put one foot in the Champions Trophy semi-finals. It is interesting to note that Kohli's century against Pakistan was the 82nd ton of his international career.

The 36-year-old is only trailing behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has exactly 100 centuries across formats. With 18 tons needed to equal his record, former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu came forward and backed Kohli to go on and break Tendulkar’s record.

"After this hundred, I can say it with conviction: he will play for the next 2 or 3 years, and he is getting another 10 or 15 hundreds. You can take it from me. You must understand the value that he brings to international cricket. 99 innings, an average of 89.6 in successful chases; that means that, you know, he handles pressure. He does not allow pressure to affect him, and the tougher it gets, the more he thrives in that. That's the hallmark of a great,” Sidhu told Star Sports.

Furthermore, Sidhu talked about the various indicators that state that Virat Kohli is back to his best. The former opener talked about how Kohli is on top of the ball and is playing his cover drive exceptionally well, which is one of the biggest indicators.

"If I look at Sachin Tendulkar, it was always the backfoot punch that he would give, with those 10 grips on the bat. Look at Gavaskar's straight drive, and you look at Virat Kohli, and when he gets his head on top of the ball and he's cover driving beautifully, you know he's back. You know he's back," Sidhu said in the same discussion.