Former India international registers for upcoming BBL draft Former India cricketer Siddarth Kaul has registered for the upcoming Big Bash League. Apart from that, several other women cricketers, including Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Kanika Ahuja and Yastika Bhatia have registered for the tournament.

Canberra:

Former India cricketer Siddarth Kaul has registered for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) draft. The 35-year-old announced has played three ODIs and the same number of T20I matches. He has failed to clinch any wickets in ODI cricket but has four in the shortest format of the game. He has played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in the IPL, picking up 58 wickets in 55 matches at an economy rate of 8.63.

Kaul last played for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy and later announced his retirement from Indian cricket in October 2023. Later, he played for various legends league tournaments before signing up for the BBL draft.

Over 600 cricketers registered for BBL draft

Over 600 cricketers, including 178 players from England, 74 from Pakistan, 42 from the West Indies, and 13 from Sri Lanka, have registered for the BBL draft. Legendary cricketer James Anderson has also signed up for the tournament. Apart from that, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, Jofra Archer, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, and Kane Williamson have also registered for the draft. Pakistan international Babar Azam has already signed a contract with Sydney Sixers.

Several India women cricketers registered for WBBL

Several India women cricketers have registered for the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). Some of the notable names include Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Kanika Ahuja and Yastika Bhatia.

It has also drawn significant international attention, with 46 players from England, 15 each from India and New Zealand, and 11 from Pakistan registering for the event. Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Glenn, Shabnim Ismail, and Chloe Tryon are some of the foreign cricketers who have been named in the WBBL draft.

Both drafts are scheduled to take place on June 19.