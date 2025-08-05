Former India international names cricketer with more impact than Shubman Gill in England series Ravindra Jadeja scored 516 runs in the India-England Test series, earning praise for his consistency. Batting at No.6 or lower, he set records, including most 50+ scores in a series in England and joined elite company with Gill and Rahul crossing 500 runs.

London:

Ravindra Jadeja’s remarkable run with the bat in India’s thrilling 2-2 Test series draw against England has earned him widespread praise, with former cricketer Ajay Jadeja calling him more consistent than even Shubman Gill, who was the top scorer of the five-match series.

Jadeja scored 516 runs in the series, batting at No.6 or lower, a feat never before achieved by an Indian batter. His contributions included five half-centuries and a defiant unbeaten century in the fourth Test at Old Trafford that played a key role in helping India salvage a draw from a near-certain defeat.

Ajay highlighted the southpaw’s incredible consistency and resilience under pressure. He noted Jadeja’s contribution with the bat throughout the series, including his heroic partnership with Mohammed Siraj in the third Test at Lord’s, where the visitors fell only 22 runs short.

“He has been more consistent than even Shubman Gill. He had four innings that didn’t end, because the batting ended from the other end. In the entire series, there were only two innings where he got out early,” said Ajay was quoted by the Indian Express.

“If we try to remember his moments, it started with Lord’s, where you couldn’t win for sure, but he and (Mohammed) Siraj fought there. A change was seen there. The fortitude started from there. Then he kept standing in the next match and drew the match. Then he scored runs in this match (last Test) as well,” he observed.

Records Jadeja broke during England tour

Jadeja’s performance was not only significant in the context of the series but also historically. He surpassed VVS Laxman’s long-standing record for most runs in a series by an Indian while batting exclusively at No.6 or lower, set during the 2002 West Indies tour. Additionally, he broke a 58-year-old record held by the legendary Garfield Sobers for the most 50-plus scores in a single series in England from No.6 or below. Now, Jadeja had six to Sobers' five.

He also became only the second overseas player after Sobers to register over 1,000 runs and take 30-plus wickets in Test matches on English soil.

With an average of 86 in the series, Jadeja’s contributions stood tall, joining Shubman Gill (754) and KL Rahul (532) as India’s most prolific batters in what will be remembered as one of the most gripping Test series in recent history.