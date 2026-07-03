Former India cricketer weighs in on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's delayed debut ahead of second England T20I

New Delhi:

India is in the middle of their ongoing series against England. After losing their last two games against Ireland and missing out on the series, the Men in Blue’s first match against England was cut short due to rain. The clash saw the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson opening the innings, with no signs of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the playing XI.

The incomplete game displayed a weak start; the powerplay witnessed opener Sanju Samson being caught out before the second over ended with just 1 run off his bat. While Ishan Kishan was run out for a golden duck. Two fallen wickets in the first two overs saw the Indian team in trouble.

The slow start was then salvaged by captain Shreyas Iyer, who scored 68 runs to his name. Abhishek Sharma amassed 59 runs in 24 deliveries, and Shivam Dubey added 42* runs in 21 deliveries. In their innings, the Indian team managed a total of 189 runs, far better than their performance against Ireland.

Subramaniam Badrinath counsels for Vaibhav’s debut

With Samson continuing his subpar form, Subramaniam Badrinath was prompted to ask questions of the Indian team’s management over not playing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once more.

"There is no use playing him when he's not in form. Confidence is everything in sports and he is high on confidence right now. So he must play. Also, let's not forget, Sanju Samson has been continuously failing since the T20 World Cup. He hasn't done anything great since the World Cup. Though I don't advocate dropping Samson, it's something to think about when an in-form Suryavanshi is sitting out," Badrinath said in a video on his YouTube channel.

India’s schedule for the ongoing series

With the first T20I washed out, the two sides will next lock horns in the second T20I of the series on Saturday, July 4, in Manchester, followed by matches on 7, 9 and 11 July in Nottingham, Bristol, and Southampton, respectively. Furthermore, after the T20I series, the side will meet across three ODI matches, which are set to be played on July 14, 16 and 19.

Written by Vipashana Thakur. Vipashana Thakur is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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