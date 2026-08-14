Former India cricketer weighs in on Sarfaraz Khan's inclusion in India's squad ahead of first SL Test

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to take on Sri Lanka in a two-game Test series. The two sides will take on each other in the first Test of the series at the Galle International Stadium from August 15th, and both sides will look to put in their best performance in the series.

It is worth noting that ahead of the series, the Indian team was hit with a roadblock as star batter Sai Sudharsan was ruled out of the series due to injury. In his place, the BCCI announced Sarfaraz Khan as his replacement, and it could be interesting to see how the star batter fares in the series.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and talked about the inclusion of Sarfaraz in the squad and opened up on how communicating properly with him will be key for the side.

"Messaging is important for Sarfaraz. If you feel he can be a suspect in some conditions, then you have to give him that clarity, that he has a chance in subcontinental conditions to play for India. Then he will also not waste time and can focus on playing good spin and build a career. Communicate this to him. See New Zealand, Ajaz Patel plays in subcontinental conditions. It is clear. Simon Harmer for South Africa also. There are several cases," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin reflected on India’s priorities

Furthermore, Ashwin talked about what the Indian team should look to prioritise in Test cricket. Claiming that the side needs players in the lower middle order who can bat for longer periods and stay on the crease whenever there is a need of them to do so.

"In Test cricket, picking 20 wickets is a priority. Adding 10-20 extra runs is second priority. If you need more runs, demand that the bowlers hold up. We used to do this with Vikram Rathour, that if a new batter came to bat in any condition and was a lower-order batter, he would be given a target that, in the first 10-20 balls, the set batter would play more,” Ashwin said.

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