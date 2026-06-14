'Very impressive': Former India cricketer weighs in on Gurnoor Brar's debut after win in 1st AFG ODI

New Delhi:

The Indian team got off to a great start to the ongoing ODI series against Afghanistan. The two sides met at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala for the clash, and India managed to register a seven-wicket win. The clash was also a day for the debutants.

Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey made their international debut in the clash, and both stars managed to take three wickets each as India registered a comfortable victory. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took centre stage and talked about the performance of Brar.

He talked about how he has been fast-tracked into the Indian team due to the pace that he generates while he bowls.

“Very impressive because he (Gurnoor Brar) has that pace, that speed. You know, he has been fast-tracked because of that reason, and also because of his height. He bowls at speeds of 144-145 kmph, gets bounce, and has a very good, solid, strong action. He has not played a lot of junior cricket, I feel the more he plays, the better he will become. He has been fast-tracked because of the promise and potential he showed,” Jaffer said in a video on his YouTube channel.

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Jaffer further commented on Brar’s potential

Furthermore, the former cricketer revealed that he had worked with Gurnoor Brar before during his time with Punjab Kings in the IPL. He opined that Brar can go on to play all formats for India despite not getting many chances in the IPL so far. With a brilliant debut, it could be interesting to see how Brar performs in the upcoming games.

“I knew this already because I had worked with him in Punjab. I think he played a full season in 2024, and from there he also came into the Gujarat Titans setup. He did not get many chances in the IPL, but because of this potential, people are talking about him. We could see that he could be someone in the future who might bowl for us in Test cricket as well as in One Day cricket,” Jaffer said.

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