Former India cricketer weighs in on challenges faced by Manav Suthar on day 4 of Colombo Test

New Delhi:

The Indian team is in a dominant position in the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka. The hosts had four wickets in hand ahead of day 5 and a lead of 16 runs in the second innings as the fourth day came to an end. There were several talking points from the penultimate day of the clash.

One of the biggest ones was the performance of Manav Suthar. It is worth noting that Suthar came into the game on the back of a 10-wicket haul across two innings in the first Test of the series. However, it has not been as effective in the second test of the series, taking two wickets and conceding 85 runs up until the early stages of the final day.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara took centre stage and talked about the challenges that Suthar faced on day 4 of the clash.

"Credit to the Sri Lankan batters. As soon as he [Suthar] came on to bowl, they counter-attacked. They didn't allow him to settle, didn't allow him to bowl where he wanted to. They played some fantastic shots. They kept playing those slog-sweeps, especially Pasindu. So Manav will learn. When you are under pressure, you need to find answers,” Pujara told Cricinfo.

Pujara went on to heap praise on Suthar as well

Furthermore, while Suthar looked like struggling, he did make some changes and improved in the final session of day 4, and for that, Pujara was full of praises for the star spinner.

"The good part about Manav was how he finished the day. He learnt his lessons. Made some adjustment in bowling. He went a little fuller, he went a little wider. So, those were some good lessons which he learnt in this particular innings. There was a difference between how he bowled between lunch and tea and after tea. And, I am sure, there was a role of the team management,” Pujara said.

With day 5, it could be interesting to see how Suthar goes about his day and what changes he makes to take crucial wickets as India look to clinch the game.

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