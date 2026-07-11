Former India cricketer slams Tilak Varma after India's subpar show in ongoing T20I series against England

New Delhi:

The Indian team is in the midst of the ongoing five-game T20I series against England. Coming into the series as the T20 World Cup champions, a lot was expected from the Men in Blue. However, with two losses against Ireland, India followed it up with three consecutive losses against England as well.

Having lost the series, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has set forth plans for a review meeting as well to assess the reasons for such a performance. There have been many players who are under heavy criticism from experts, with Tilak Varma being one of them as well.

Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth took centre stage and slammed Tilak Varma for the performances that he has put in the series and, in recent times for the Men in Blue.

"There is nothing more to say about Tilak Varma. The whole world is talking about him. Yet, he walks with such courage and conviction as the captain when Shreyas Iyer wasn't on the field. Even Gavaskar hasn't walked like this, with such swag. But when it comes to batting, no one scratches around like him. He looks scared when batting,” Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel.

India to take on England next in Southampton

Speaking of the schedule, India and England will next take on each other in the fifth T20I of the series. The two sides will meet at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 11th, and both sides will hope to put in their best performance.

It is worth noting that England has already won the series and will be looking to go for the clean sweep. Whereas the Indian team will be hoping to register a consolation victory. However, if the side’s past performances have been any indication, the upcoming fifth T20I against England could spell trouble for the Indian team.

England has been in top form, and Harry Brook’s men will look to capitalise on the visitors’ shaky confidence coming into the game, and further build on their own form in the series.

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