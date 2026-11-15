Former India cricketer slams team India's management over Kuldeep Yadav's treatment amid NZ series

The Indian team is well into its ongoing series against New Zealand. The two sides took on each other in the fifth and final ODI of the series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 15th, and the clash began with New Zealand winning the toss and opting to bowl first in the game, hoping to play some good cricket.

It is interesting to note that skipper Shreyas Iyer revealed the Indian team’s squad composition for the clash, and many fans questioned why star spinner Kuldeep Yadav is not playing in the game. Furthermore, Kuldeep Yadav was also released from India’s Test squad for the series.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Murali Kartik came forward and talked about the treatment of Kuldeep Yadav in the series and how the Men in Blue have not treated him well in the ongoing series.

“I hope they sat him down and told him about the bigger picture. If you have sat him down, it is still hard to accept, but at least you know that this is where you stand. But it is never easy. You have been picked initially, and then you are asked to go and play domestic cricket. It is a different thing when this is happening in India, but being sent back home from New Zealand is different. You have already made up your mind that the wickets are going to be like that,” Murali Kartik said on Cricbuzz.

Kartik reflected on how to get the most from Kuldeep Yadav

Furthermore, Murali Kartik also talked about how the Indian team should be utilising Kuldeep Yadav and how the key to getting the best out of him is to make him feel wanted.

“It is very hard to accept, especially when you have churned out the kind of numbers that he has. In spite of those sporadic appearances, his numbers are outstanding. You have to make them feel wanted. I think that is the most important thing. He is a match-winning bowler,” Murali Kartik said.

It is interesting to note that Gurnoor Brar was added to India’s Test squad with Kuldeep Yadav’s release ahead of the side’s two-game Test series against the Black Caps.

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