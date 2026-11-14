Former India cricketer slams India's batting attack after 244-run defeat against New Zealand in the fourth ODI

The Indian team succumbed to a hefty loss in the fourth ODI of the ongoing series against New Zealand. The two sides met at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 13th for the clash, and after conceding 333 runs in the first innings, India was limited to a score of 89 runs, as the Black Caps won the game by 244 runs.

After a subpar performance with the ball, India’s batting attack fell apart as Matt Henry’s three-wicket first over set the tone for New Zealand. It is worth noting that the win was New Zealand’s first in an ODI series, and the side will be looking to level the score in the fifth ODI.

After the loss, former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth took centre stage and slammed the Indian team’s batting attack and talked about how the same would have been the case if Virat Kohli had not performed in the first ODI.

"They would have lost the first match if not for Kohli and the second match if not for KL Rahul. The Indians still have problems against good pace bowling. All the batters looked clueless in this match, and some corrections have to be made. You should never lose a match like this. Though India are leading in the series, with the 2027 World Cup in sight, they don’t look convincing enough,” Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Srikkanth pointed India’s subpar performance in the field

Furthermore, Srikkanth pointed out how the Indian team’s fielding was lacking in the game; the side dropped several catches of Will Young in the early stages of the game, and Young went on to score a century, troubling the Men in Blue.

"The two dropped catches off Will Young proved costly. India could have finished New Zealand there otherwise. Young was mainly the one who scored for them, and dropped catches matter a lot. But India’s batting was abysmal, and the match was done in the first over itself. 89 all out is a dismal performance," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).

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