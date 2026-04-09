Former India cricketer slams David Miller after brain-fade moment against Gujarat Titans

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals were left begging as Gujarat Titans registered a thrilling victory against them in game 14 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides met at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 8, and Gujarat won the game by the finest of margins.

The game went down to the wire as Delhi Capitals needed two runs in the last two deliveries with David Miller on strike. The star South Africa batter denied a single on the penultimate delivery and backed himself to finish the game off the final ball.

However, Miller failed to hit the final delivery, and with Kuldeep Yadav getting run out, Delhi Capitals lost the game by one run as GT registered a brilliant win. After the clash, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh took centre stage and talked about Miller’s brain-fade moment to not take a single.

“He (David Miller) tried to play the hero and said no, I’ll hit two runs on the last ball. What happened after that? The last ball ended up being a dot ball, Kuldeep got run out, and the match they were set to win was lost. Gujarat Titans said, thank you very much, David Miller, because what you did made it feel like you are still part of GT,” Harbhajan Singh said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Gujarat Titans jump to sixth in IPL standings

It is worth noting that the win against Delhi Capitals was Gujarat Titans' first win of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season. The side has now won one of the three games that they have played so far in the season and occupies sixth place in the standings with two points to their name.

For their next clash, the 2022 champions will be travelling to Lucknow, as they will take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in the 19th game of the tournament on April 12.

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