Former India cricketer reflects on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's inclusion India's senior squad

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to take on Ireland and England in a multi-format series. The side will kick off the tour with two T20Is against Ireland and will follow it up with five T20Is against England. With the series right around the corner, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) came forward and announced the inclusion of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the India squad.

It is worth noting that the youngster has been in brilliant form of late; he finished as the highest run-getter in the IPL 2026, finishing in first place as he scored 776 runs to his name in 16 innings, helping Rajasthan Royals reach Qualifier 2 of the tournament.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth took centre stage and opined that Vaibhav should not be pushed into the Indian team right away, he also talked about how they should keep him in the squad but should not keep him in the XI.

"He has forced his way into the team. Age is no factor in his selection. It's been through sheer scores. It doesn't matter if he plays in the 11 or not. The management should guarantee him a slot in the 16 for three years, irrespective of whether he plays or not, or whether he fails or performs. Don't force him into the 11 against Ireland as he will smash it irrespective of whether it's a weak or strong team. So don't play him in the 11 for the sake of it,” Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel.

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Srikkanth opined that Vaibhav will learn a lot in the tour

Furthermore, Kris Srikkanth also talked about how the Indian team should continue with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma as the two openers, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should be in the squad, as he would learn a lot already.

"Let him wait and let Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma continue opening the batting. He'll learn a lot just by staying in the reserves. He has a stable head and touches everyone's feet to take their blessings, which is a fantastic sign. He might be the next gem after Sachin Tendulkar. If Sachin is the God of cricket, Vaibhav could be the son of God,” Srikkanth said.

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