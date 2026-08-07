Former India cricketer reflected on Hardik Pandya's trade rumours ahead of IPL 2027

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2027 is looming on the horizon, and ahead of the start of the tournament next year, there have been several rumours of potential trades between the franchises flying around. One of the biggest reports has been that of star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s potential exit from Mumbai Indians.

It is worth noting that Hardik Pandya has been linked to many franchises, with the rumours of him joining three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders or Chennai Super Kings heating up in recent weeks.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and talked about the recent reports surrounding Hardik; he opined MI should not let Pandya go to KKR unless they can get some players of equal value.

"Don’t count out Hardik going to a franchise other than CSK or KKR. The talks are that CSK will give Dube and a pacer, while KKR gives away Cameron Green. What happens if Green decides to focus on the Ashes next year? If I were MI, I would accept a deal with KKR on only one condition, which is getting Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh in return. That is the only way MI gets stronger,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Hardik Pandya’s IPL career in numbers

Speaking of Hardik Pandya, there is no doubt that the star all-rounder is one of the best players in the IPL. One of the most important cogs that keeps Mumbai Indians running, Pandya has more than proved himself in the IPL. In the 162 matches that he has played in the IPL, Pandya has scored 2,955 runs to his name and has taken 82 wickets as well.

He hit his prime when he led Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title in their very first season in the tournament. Spending two seasons with GT, where he led them to a title and a final, Pandya left the side and rejoined Mumbai Indians for a record fee as the side’s captain.

He has been unable to replicate the success with MI, but it could be interesting to see what the IPL 2027 holds for the ace all-rounder.

Also Read:

'His time will come': Brendon McCullum throws weight behind Harry Brook for Test captaincy in the future