The Indian team took on New Zealand in the first Test of the ongoing series. The two sides met at the Basin Reserve in Wellington from Novemner 19th, and the first innings saw New Zealand post a total of 368 runs in the first innings, after India had the Black Caps reduced to 80/5, the duo of Glenn Phillips and Henry Nicholls helped New Zealand to a score of 368.

With the Indian team’s subpar bowling performance, many questions were asked about the side’s playing XI and the squad selection for the game. It is interesting to note that the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj did not play in the first Test, raising several questions.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra came forward and questioned the decision to exclude Ravindra Jadeja. One of the most experienced players in the squad, Jadeja could have contributed with both the bat and the ball.

"For the longest time, it was a toss-up between Ashwin and Jadeja when you played only one spinner. When you go to SENA countries, the combination dictates that you can only play one spinner. India more often than not ended up choosing Ravindra Jadeja over Ravichandran Ashwin. They thought the spinner is going to play the holding up job. Let's pick the better batter. And let's pick the better fielder,” Chopra told Cricinfo.

Aakash Chopra branded Jadeja’s absence as a baffling call

Furthermore, Aakash Chopra slammed the Indian team’s management over the decision to not pick Jadeja. He talked about how the veteran could have contributed with the bat, and he continues to get overlooked.

"He's one of the better Indian batters now overseas. Forget about his bowling. So now, when there was an opportunity where there is no Ashwin, there is no Kuldeep Yadav... What else is Jadeja there for? He's a retired T20 cricketer, almost done with ODI because he's not getting opportunities. This is the only format he plays. Unless we are actually heading into a time where Jadeja is considered as an Asian pick, this is a slightly baffling selection call," Chopra added.

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